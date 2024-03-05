Kejriwal says ready to appear before ED virtually after March 12

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again missed the eighth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. Government sources revealed that Kejriwal has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the agency through video-conferencing after March 12.



Sources within the Enforcement Directorate mentioned that they are currently examining Kejriwal’s response. However, they hinted that the agency might not accept Kejriwal’s request for virtual appearance and could issue a ninth summons for his physical presence. Kejriwal, in a press conference, said it was written in law that ED proceedings are like judicial proceedings.

“That means the agency is like a court. In a court, any party is allowed to be present through video conferencing. If I am asking for video-conferencing, which is my right, I hope they will allow it,” he said.

The chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener also said he has no objection over a live streaming of his appearance before the agency if it so decides.

“This is not my demand. But, If ED wants this I have no objection,” he told reporters. He maintained that despite his belief that the summonses were “illegal,” he is prepared to cooperate fully and has nothing to hide. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ED of having ulterior motives, suggesting that the agency’s aim might be to disrupt the electoral process. Kejriwal has repeatedly termed the summonses as illegal, asserting that the matter is currently under legal scrutiny.

On the other hand, the BJP slammed Kejriwal’s continued defiance of the ED’s summonses, advocating for strict action against him. They argued that allowing further relaxation to Kejriwal would set a bad precedent.

In response, AAP leaders highlighted the importance of the legal battle over mere questioning, proposing a virtual interaction post the Budget session. They reiterated their commitment to transparency and cooperation while maintaining their stance against what they perceive as unjustified harassment by the ED.