Kejriwal questions deployment of Guj SRPF companies for Delhi polls

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has raised concerns over the deployment of eight companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) from Gujarat for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The deployment was made following an order by the Election Commission (EC), with the SRPF units reaching Delhi on January 13, confirmed Tejas Patel, Commandant SRPF, Bhachau, on Saturday.

Taking to X, Kejriwal shared a circular issued by the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Armed Unit, Gujarat, regarding the deployment. He questioned the EC’s decision to remove Punjab Police personnel from Delhi and replace them with Gujarat Police forces. "What is going on?" the former Delhi chief minister asked.

Kejriwal’s comments came a day after Punjab Police personnel assigned for his personal security were withdrawn, which he described as "pure politics." He emphasized that personal safety should not be politicized.

Responding to Kejriwal’s allegations, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi clarified that the deployment was part of a standard EC procedure involving forces from various states. “Why the selective mention of Gujarat, Kejriwal ji?” Sanghvi asked, urging him to understand the EC’s norms. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav also addressed the matter, stating that the withdrawal of Punjab Police personnel was based on instructions from Delhi Police and the EC.

Polling for Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies will take place on February 5, with results scheduled to be announced on February 8.