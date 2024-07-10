Kejriwal opposes ED's plea to cancel bail, calls arrest "illegal"

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has vehemently opposed the Enforcement Directorate's bid to revoke his bail in the excise policy case, labeling his arrest as "absolutely illegal" and part of a "false concocted story". In a reply filed before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, Kejriwal asserted that the ED's allegations against him lack substance and accused the agency of abusing legal processes. The ED sought the cancellation of Kejriwal's bail granted by a trial court on June 20, prompting the High Court to list the matter for further hearing on July 15, allowing time for the ED to respond to Kejriwal's rebuttal submitted on July 9. The CM, presently in judicial custody due to a separate case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stressed the importance of upholding constitutional values, emphasizing that his incarceration represents a grave misuse of legal authority.

Kejriwal's statement underscored that the trial court's decision to grant bail was well-founded and that cancelling it would result in a "grave miscarriage of justice". He argued against the ED's claim that irrelevant materials influenced the bail decision, criticizing the agency's stance as arrogant and dictatorial towards the judiciary. The AAP leader further contended that the ED's attempt to rely on media reports during court proceedings was hypocritical, given its habitual objection to such evidence in other cases. He called for the High Court to scrutinize the ED's conduct rigorously, condemning what he described as the agency's insensitive and overreaching behavior. Highlighting procedural irregularities during his custody under the ED from March 22 to April 1, Kejriwal maintained that no substantial progress was made in the investigation, alleging that his arrest was a deliberate effort to harass him politically. He challenged the ED to produce any credible evidence linking him to criminal activities related to the Proceeds of Crime (POC).

In conclusion, Kejriwal urged the High Court to uphold his constitutional rights and resist attempts to curtail his freedom unjustly, emphasizing the need for fairness and adherence to due process in judicial proceedings.