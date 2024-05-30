Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking bail in Excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lodged a plea before a Delhi court, seeking bail in connection to the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. The plea consists of two separate applications.

The first plea seeks regular bail concerning the money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate, revolving around the Delhi excise policy scam. The second application seeks interim bail for seven days on medical grounds. Both applications are slated for hearing today at 2 pm in the Rouse Avenue court.

This marks Kejriwal's initial attempt to secure bail in the case. Previously, he sought the quashing of his arrest and remand, a matter currently pending before the Supreme Court. The charges against Kejriwal allege his involvement in a conspiracy to intentionally introduce loopholes in the now-voided Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22, allegedly for the benefit of certain liquor vendors.

Additionally, it is claimed that kickbacks from these liquor sellers were funneled into the electoral campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Goa. Other AAP leaders implicated in the case include former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, who is currently out on bail.

Kejriwal was in custody until May 10, when the Supreme Court granted him interim bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, pending a final verdict on his main plea. Subsequently, he filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of interim bail by a week on medical grounds, which is yet to be heard by the top court.

Amidst these legal proceedings, Kejriwal has accused the Enforcement Directorate of engaging in an extortion racket. Recently, the AAP was also named as an accused party in the money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.