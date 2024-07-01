Kejriwal challenges arrest by CBI in Delhi HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approached the Delhi High Court to challenge his arrest and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. Currently, Kejriwal is in judicial custody for corruption and money laundering charges linked to the alleged scam.

On June 26, vacation judge Amitabh Rawat ordered Kejriwal's remand to CBI custody for three days, ruling that the arrest could not be deemed illegal at this stage. However, the judge cautioned the CBI against being overzealous. Subsequently, on June 29, vacation judge Sunena Sharma placed Kejriwal in judicial custody as the CBI did not seek an extension of his remand.

The investigation has seen the CBI questioning Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, where he is held under judicial custody concerning the money laundering case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). His statement was recorded hours after the Delhi High Court stayed his bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. Following court permission, the CBI formally arrested Kejriwal on June 26 after interrogating him in court.

Previously, Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail until June 1, considering the general elections. However, he surrendered on June 2, leading to his current judicial custody.