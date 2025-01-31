Kejriwal accuses EC of favouring BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Thursday, alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is acting in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Kejriwal claimed that the electoral process in Delhi has been compromised and accused the ECI of ignoring alleged malpractices such as cash and blanket distribution to influence voters.

Kejriwal expressed concerns about his imminent arrest, stating, “I know that within two days, they will put me in jail. Go ahead, put me in jail. The kind of language the Election Commission has used today is unprecedented. This is not the job of the Election Commission.” He accused Rajiv Kumar of tarnishing the credibility of the institution and prioritising personal gains.

Highlighting alleged irregularities in the ongoing election process, Kejriwal claimed that cash and blankets were being distributed to voters while the Election Commission remained silent. “Cash is being openly distributed in Delhi, but they fail to see it. Every day, blankets are being distributed; even yesterday evening, blankets were handed out. But they don’t notice that either,” he alleged.

The AAP leader further stated that his party had provided evidence to the authorities but received no response. “We even pointed out whose house is being used to store the money, yet they turn a blind eye to it,” he said.

Accusing Rajiv Kumar of political bias, Kejriwal alleged that the CEC is seeking a post-retirement position. “Rajiv Kumar wants a post-retirement job after February 28. The amount of damage you have done to the Election Commission, I don’t think the Election Commission has ever been tarnished this badly in India’s history,” he remarked.

Kejriwal then threw an open challenge to the CEC, urging him to contest an election instead of allegedly favouring one political party. “If Rajiv Kumar wants to engage in politics, he should contest an election. Let him stand as a candidate from any assembly seat in Delhi,” he said.

Taking a sharp dig at the Election Commission, Kejriwal announced that he would send bottles of Yamuna water with high ammonia levels to the ECI. He challenged the election commissioners to drink the water publicly to prove that his claims about pollution were false. “I will also send three bottles of ammonia-contaminated water to the Election Commission and Rajiv Kumar. Let all three Election Commissioners drink this water in a press conference. If they do, we will accept that we were wrong,” he stated.

Senior AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and Delhi Minister Atishi, were present during the press conference. They echoed Kejriwal’s concerns and accused the Election Commission of failing to ensure a free and fair electoral process.

Meanwhile, the EC on Thursday directed Kejriwal to provide concrete evidence supporting his claim that the Haryana government was “mixing poison” in the Yamuna river. The poll body, unsatisfied with his earlier response, asked him to submit a detailed reply by Friday 11 am.

Kejriwal must furnish specifics on the alleged poisoning, including the type, quantity, and detection methodology used by the Delhi Jal Board. Failure to comply may result in further action, the EC warned.

The allegations by Kejriwal have sparked a heated political debate. While AAP leaders have backed his claims, the Election Commission has yet to respond to the accusations. The BJP, on the other hand, has dismissed Kejriwal’s remarks as an attempt to divert attention from governance issues.