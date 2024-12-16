Kejriwal accuses Centre of failing to ensure women's safety; BJP hits back

New Delhi: AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused the BJP-led Centre of failing in its responsibility to ensure women's safety and maintain law and order in the national capital.

Addressing a 'Mahila Adalat' event at Thyagaraj Stadium to mark the 12th anniversary of the 2012 Delhi gang rape that led to stricter anti-rape laws in the country, Kejriwal claimed that unlike the BJP which does not treat women's safety as a priority, his government has fulfilled all its promises.

"Ten years ago, you gave me the responsibility to improve schools, hospitals, and water supply in Delhi, and I have done my work. But you gave the responsibility of security to BJP and Amit Shah, who has failed," Kejriwal said.

"Delhi's women are not a vote bank for me; I see them as my sisters and mothers. I have done everything within my power to ensure their safety. Before AAP came to power, there were no CCTV cameras in the city. We installed CCTV cameras and appointed bus marshals to enhance people's security," Kejriwal added.

The event was also addressed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, among others.

Responding to Kejriwal's allegations, the BJP took a swipe at AAP, saying the party should first act on its MP Swati Maliwal's complaint of alleged harassment by Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.

The BJP also critised AAP for inviting Akhilesh Yadav for the event, alleging that his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, once defended those who commit crimes against woman.

"Arvind Kejriwal, who established women's courts, should have delivered justice to Swati Maliwal by expelling Bibhav Kumar. Also, inviting Akhilesh Yadav for the 'Nirbhaya Day' programme was an insult to her memory.

"Kejriwal seems to have forgotten that Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav once defended boys who commit crimes against women, saying 'boys make mistakes'. Does Kejriwal have the courage to ask Akhilesh Yadav to apologise to the country's women for his father's comments," the BJP asked in a statement.

Meanwhile, speaking at the 'Mahila Adalat' amid chants of "Nirbhaya Amar Rahe" and "Mahila Shakti Zindabad", Atishi called the ghastly 2012 incident a "black blot" on the city's history.

Posing a question to Delhi's residents, she said, "After 12 years, do you feel safe travelling at night?"

Calling herself "Delhi's daughter", Atishi questioned those responsible for law and order in the capital, asking why the city continues to face crimes against women.

"They have only one responsibility -- to ensure security of women in Delhi. But are they fulfilling this responsibility," she asked.

Addressing the gathering, Akhilesh Yadav said he visited the family of the 2012 gang rape victim and worked to provide them with necessary facilities when he was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"But after the BJP came to power, they did not fulfil their promises," he alleged.

Criticising the BJP, Yadav said, "Those who could not ensure security in Manipur, how will they provide security in Delhi?"

Lauding the Aam Aadmi Party's promise to provide Rs 2,100 to women as financial assistance if re-elected to power, the Samajwadi Party leader said, "I want to congratulate AAP for this initiative."

Accusing the Union Home Ministry of failing to fulfil its duties, Yadav said, "AAP should be given another chance to govern Delhi."

The event also saw survivors of sexual assault sharing their harrowing experience, with several breaking down while addressing the crowd.

A short video highlighting crimes against women modelled after the television programme "Aap Ki Adalat" was screened on the occasion, which accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of inaction on women's safety.

Coming ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Delhi, the event was also attended by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, among others.