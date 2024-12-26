Kejriwal accuses BJP of sabotaging welfare schemes launched by AAP

New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to sabotage the Delhi government’s newly launched welfare schemes, including the Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for women and free medical treatment for senior citizens. His remarks came after the Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices distancing themselves from the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) promised initiatives, which triggered a fresh political controversy ahead of the February 2024 Delhi Assembly elections.

The two departments issued warnings to the public, cautioning against providing personal details under the guise of registration for “non-existent” schemes. The notices claimed that any private individual or political party collecting such information was “fraudulent and without any authority.” This raised questions about the authenticity of the welfare schemes that had gained significant traction among Delhi’s residents.

Kejriwal, speaking at a press conference with Chief Minister Atishi, sharply criticised the BJP for trying to discredit these initiatives. “The BJP doesn’t want the people of Delhi to benefit,” Kejriwal said. “Since the registration process began, long queues have formed across the city, with nearly 12.5 lakh women signing up for the Mahila Samman Yojana and 1.5-2 lakh senior citizens registering for the Sanjeevani Yojana,” he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, women are set to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000, which Kejriwal has promised to increase to Rs 2,100 if the AAP wins the upcoming Assembly elections. The Sanjeevani Yojana aims to provide free medical treatment for senior citizens above 60 years of age in both government and private hospitals.

Despite the controversy stirred by the notices, Kejriwal reassured the public that the schemes would proceed as planned. “The public trusts us because we have delivered on our promises,” he said. “I will ensure that every woman receives Rs 2,100 and that senior citizens benefit from free medical treatment, no matter what obstacles the BJP creates,” he added.

Atishi announced that strict action would be taken against officials responsible for disseminating false information under pressure from the BJP. “The notification for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana has already been issued by the Delhi government. Despite this, the BJP is trying to confuse the public,” she stated. She further emphasised that action would be taken against officers in the Women and Child Development Department who issued notices against the scheme.

“The BJP’s intention is to mislead the public and block the implementation of these welfare initiatives. These notices claiming that the schemes are fake are baseless,” Atishi added.

Kejriwal also compared the record of AAP with that of the BJP, pointing to the latter’s unfulfilled election promises. “The BJP promised Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, two crore jobs, and concrete houses by 2022, but delivered none of these. In contrast, AAP has delivered free electricity, improved education, water supply, and free bus travel for women,” he said.