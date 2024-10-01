‘Keep Gods out of politics’: SC questions Andhra CM’s claim

New Delhi: Observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court on Monday raised concerns over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s public statement regarding the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous government’s tenure. The court underlined the importance of keeping religious matters separate from politics while questioning the timing and necessity of such a controversial claim.



The Apex Court, represented by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati laddus. These sweet offerings, distributed at the famous Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) temple, hold immense religious significance for millions of devotees worldwide.

Chief Minister Naidu had earlier this month claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus during the previous government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This allegation sparked a massive political controversy in the state, with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a laboratory report to support their claim.



However, the Supreme Court expressed scepticism about the laboratory test report, stating that it was “not clear at all” and prima facie indicated that ‘rejected ghee’ was subjected to the test.

The bench questioned senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Andhra Pradesh, asking: “It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that?” The court noted that the chief minister’s public statement on September 18 preceded the filing of an FIR on September 25 and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on September 26. This timeline raised concerns about the appropriateness of a high-ranking constitutional functionary making such statements while an investigation was still in its early stages.

“We are prima facie of the view that when investigation is under process, it was not appropriate on the part of a higher constitutional functionary to go in public to make a statement which can affect the sentiments of crores of people,” the bench stated.

The court has asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist in deciding whether the investigation should continue under the state-appointed SIT or be conducted by an independent agency. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 3. The controversy has not only political implications but also touches upon the religious sentiments of millions of devotees. The Tirupati laddu, offered as ‘prasadam’ at the Venkateswara Temple, is not just a sweet delicacy but a symbol of divine blessing for countless pilgrims.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for TTD, informed the court that the ghee supplied earlier was found to be contaminated, necessitating sample analysis. He stated, “Only when the report came, the steps were taken.”

The Supreme Court, however, questioned the necessity of going to the press when an investigation had already been ordered. “At least, we expect the Gods to be kept away from politics,” the bench remarked, highlighting the sensitive nature of the issue.

The YSR Congress Party, led by current Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has accused Naidu of making “heinous allegations” for political gains. This war of words between the two major political parties in Andhra Pradesh has further intensified the controversy.