Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah admitted to Safdarjung Hospital; Tihar authorities says he is ‘normal and stable’

New Delhi: Tihar jail authorities on Friday issued a statement dismissing reports concerning the critical health of Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, saying that he is receiving regular medical attention and his condition remains stable.

The statement comes in the backdrop of appeals from Jammu and Kashmir's various political parties and his daughter for proper medical care for Shah, who they claim is suffering from a life-threatening illness.

"Some rumours are reportedly being circulated in the social media regarding the critical health condition of inmate Shabir Ahmad Shah...the inmate has been regularly provided with all medical attention and his condition is stable," the statement said and added that he was being regularly provided with all medical help and his condition is stable.

It said that Shah was referred to Safdarjung Hospital on June 26 for an OPD consultation regarding "lower urinary tract symptoms" where he was subsequently admitted for further tests and evaluation.

"All his reports have been found to be normal and appropriate medical treatment is being provided to him at Safdarjung Hospital," the statement added.

Shah was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 4, 2019 on charges of terror funding and allegedly indulging in anti-national activities. He is currently lodged in Tihar's Jail Number One.

Earlier this week, prominent political figures from Jammu and Kashmir voiced their concerns over Shah's health.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti appealed to the Centre to adopt a "humanitarian view" in Shah's case, urging proper medical care for his alleged life-threatening illness.

National Conference leader and Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting "dignity and fairness" in providing medical treatment to the ailing separatist leader.

Mehdi, the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, claimed that Shah's doctors had recommended three surgeries for serious medical conditions, including what he described as "life-threatening prostate cancer."

These appeals gained momentum following an emotional plea posted on X by Shah's daughter Sehar Shabir, who sought "justice and compassion" for her father.

"This is not political. This is not anti-national. This is not against any country, institution or government. This is only about my father's life. His health. His right to be treated with dignity. Is your conscience alive?" she wrote.

Sehar Shabir also said that her father has spent 38 years in prison without a conviction.