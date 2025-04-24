Kashmir: Pahalgam terror attack triggers mass cancellations, exodus of tourists

New Delhi/Srinagar: The tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir faces severe disruption in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, with travel agencies across India reporting widespread cancellations and thousands of visitors hastily departing the region.

Tour operators in Kashmir revealed an alarming rate of booking cancellations, with many tourists cutting short their stays due to security concerns following the attack at Baisaran Meadow.

“We know tourists have by and large been safe in Kashmir, but with such an incident happening here, one cannot expect them to stay back. The cancellations are massive, close to 80 per cent,” said Aijaz Ali, a travel operator from Srinagar.

Ali noted that cancellations extended beyond immediate departures, affecting bookings scheduled for the coming month as well.

The exodus of visitors prompted J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to express his dismay, calling the situation “heartbreaking”. Abdullah has convened a special cabinet meeting to assess the impact on tourism, which serves as the economic backbone of the Kashmir Valley.

In Delhi, travel agencies reported even more severe effects, with nearly 90 per cent of Kashmir-bound bookings being cancelled. “We had a few bookings from families. From bus and flight tickets to hotels — everything was booked in advance.

But the moment the news of the terror attack broke, we started receiving calls for cancellations,” said Dev, a Delhi-based travel operator.

The repercussions extend beyond the Kashmir Valley. Kolkata, a significant source market for Kashmir tourism in eastern India, has seen travel agents inundated with cancellation requests.

“There had been terror attacks in Kashmir before. But never before were tourists identified and killed. The entire tourism industry and all its partners revolving around Kashmir, both in the valley and various parts of India, will go for a toss after this incident,” explained Bilolaksha Das, chairman of the eastern chapter of the Travel Agents Federation of India.

Das highlighted how Kashmir had become the premier domestic travel destination in recent years, particularly during summer holidays. “Seven out of ten bookings were for the valley,” he noted, underscoring the potential magnitude of the industry setback.

Online travel platforms have reported dramatic shifts in consumer behaviour. “As per the early observations, flight cancellations jumped 7x, and there was a drop in future bookings by nearly 40 per cent,” revealed Manjari Singhal, Chief Growth and Business Officer at Cleartrip.

While acknowledging the likely impact on tourism, Shamim Shah, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the Travel Agents Federation of India, cautioned against premature assessments. “Yes, it is quite obvious that tourists might put their travel plans on hold. But it’s too premature to comment on what extent the cancellations will happen. It’s true that such incidents instill fear among tourists, but we should not allow the perpetrators of such ghastly acts to succeed,” he stated.

The Central government has pledged support to minimize damage to the tourism sector. Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat confirmed ongoing coordination with J&K officials, “I am in touch with everybody, my office too, my secretary is also in touch with the tourism secretary in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. We are in continuous touch and keeping an eye on that. And we will do our best to minimise the dent on tourism in Kashmir because of this incident and tourism across the country.”

To address the immediate transportation challenges faced by departing tourists, the Civil Aviation Ministry has directed airlines to avoid surge pricing on flights from Srinagar. Airlines including Air India and IndiGo have scheduled additional flights connecting Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu personally conducted an urgent meeting with airline operators to ensure compliance with these directives.

Major online travel aggregators have implemented measures to accommodate affected travellers. MakeMyTrip confirmed its teams are “working round the clock with airline and hotel partners to provide flexibility and assistance on bookings/cancellations,” according to a company spokesperson. “Our on-ground team is doing everything in their capacity to offer support to travellers. We remain committed to providing continued assistance to both our customers and partners during this difficult time.”

Industry bodies have expressed concern about the far-reaching implications of the attack on Kashmir’s tourism ecosystem. Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of FAITH (Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality), described tourism’s significance beyond economics: “For the people of J&K, tourism is not just a livelihood; it is their pride, their legacy and their hope. This attack has not only harmed innocent lives but has also dealt a cruel blow to the thousands of families who depend on tourism to survive. From houseboat owners and hoteliers to local guides and artisans, every individual in this chain of warmth and welcome is affected.”

The timing of the attack is particularly devastating as it coincides with Kashmir’s peak tourist season. The region had been experiencing a tourism revival following years of instability, with record numbers of visitors in recent seasons contributing significantly to the local economy.with agency inputs