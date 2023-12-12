Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue between India and Pakistan: China

Beijing: The Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue and consultation between India and Pakistan, China said on Tuesday while reacting to India's Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 upholding the central government's decision on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.



"On the Kashmir issue, China's position is consistent and clear cut," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, replying to a question by a Pakistani journalist seeking China's reaction on the issue.

India's Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court also directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

"The Kashmir issue, left from the past, needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement," Mao said.

"Parties concerned need to settle the dispute through dialogue and consultation so as to maintain regional peace and stability," she said.

Pakistan, China's all-weather ally, on Monday, said India's Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 has "no legal value," asserting that the international law does not recognise New Delhi's "unilateral and illegal actions" of August 5, 2019.