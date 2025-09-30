Karur stampede: FIR blames Vijay for ‘deliberate delay’, flouting rules

Chennai/Karur (Tamil Nadu): The stampede that claimed 41 lives and left 60 others injured during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) rally in Karur district on September 27 was triggered by the “deliberate delay” in the arrival of party chief and actor-politician Vijay, as well as lapses in crowd management, according to the First Information Report (FIR) filed by police.

The FIR, registered by Inspector G Mathialagan, stated that Vijay reached Velusamypuram nearly four hours late after holding unauthorised roadshows on his way. His campaign vehicle later stopped in the middle of a dense crowd, which, police said, created “abnormal circumstances” that ultimately led to the stampede.

Although the FIR does not directly name Vijay as an accused, it holds three TVK office-bearers responsible: Karur district secretary Mathyiyalagan, state general secretary Bussy N Anand, and state joint secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar. They have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

Police said TVK leaders ignored repeated warnings about overcrowding. “The functionaries were warned about the uncontrollable crowd and creating unnecessary expectation and abnormal circumstances that could lead to suffocation, grievous injury, and death,” the FIR noted.

The report described how TVK cadres climbed onto tin sheets and tree branches to get a view of the rally. “Cadres perched atop tin sheets and tree branches, by throwing caution to the wind, fell on people standing below, and as a result, many choked, leading to an abnormal situation,” it added.

The toll rose to 41 on Monday after a 60-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

According to police records, Vijay entered Karur district at 4.45 pm through Velayuthampalayam and Thavittupalayam. “Vijay deliberately caused the delay by conducting a roadshow without permission in several places,” the FIR alleged. Despite conditions restricting receptions, party workers held multiple events along the route, extending the delay. By the time Vijay reached Velusamypuram around 7 pm, thousands had been waiting for hours under the hot sun without drinking water or medical support.

“The organisers had deliberately delayed Vijay’s arrival by four hours to display political strength by showing a huge crowd of people. In view of such a delay, thousands of people waiting there for many hours became tired and dehydrated due to the scorching sun and thirst,” the FIR said.

Police further alleged that the three functionaries did not regulate party workers or stop them from occupying unsafe spaces. Despite warnings from both the inspector and the deputy superintendent of police about the risks of uncontrolled crowding, the rally went ahead without adequate precautions.

Following the tragedy, Vijay was advised not to visit the government hospital where the injured were being treated, as his presence could have led to fresh crowding. “Initially, he had planned to visit the injured and console them, but was informed that his presence might cause further crowding,” a senior TVK leader said.

Investigations are ongoing into the sequence of events and the role of the party functionaries in the incident that has shaken Karur district.