Karnataka govt sets up helpline to aid people from the state in quake-hit Turkiye

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday set up a helpline to facilitate information and assistance flow for effected people of Karnataka in Turkiye.



State Emergency Operation Helpline Numbers (Revenue Department-Disaster Management)- 080-1070, 080-22340676- will facilitate information and assistance flow (through Ministry of External Affairs) for effected people of Karnataka in Turkiye, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority said in a release.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government is setting up a helpline to come to the aid of people from the state, in the earthquake-hit Turkiye.

He also said the state government is in touch with the External Affairs Ministry and the Indian Embassy to gather information regarding Kannadigas there.

"If people share information about their family members there in Turkiye, our government will try to reach out and help them, and will also make all required arrangements for them to come back (to India) if required," the CM added.

The earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on Monday killed more than 4,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

India has dispatched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) to Turkiye.

The release has also has shared the helpline number of Embassy of India, at Ankara in Turkiye: Samant Rohan Rajendra, First Secretary (C,P&I) Email: cons.ankara@mea.gov.in Mob:+90-530 314 2203 Tel: +90-312 438 2195-98. Also, Bobby Rawat, Consular Officer Email: cons1.ankara@mea.gov.in Mob:+90-535 490 4071 (24x7 Helpline Number).