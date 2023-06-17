Karnataka govt sanctions Rs 25L compensation each to family of 4 victims

MANGALURU: The Karnataka government announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of four victims of communal murders in Dakshina Kannada district, three of which took place in the year 2022.

The four deceased persons are — Deepak Rao, who was murdered on January 3, 2018 in Surathkal; Masood, who was murdered on July 19, 2022 at Kalanja in Sullia taluk; Mohammed Fazil was murdered in Surathkal on July 28, 2022 and Abdul Jaleel, who was murdered in Surathkal on December 24, 2022.

Their families would receive the compensation at Krishna, the Chief Minister’s official residence, on June 19, Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi Kumar announced on June 16. He told the tahsildars concerned to accompany eligible family members to Bengaluru, along with files and the relevant cheques.

Ravi Kumar said the Chief Minister had sanctioned the compensation on the basis of recommendations of the Director General and Inspector General of Police. The compensation is being paid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.