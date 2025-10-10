Karnataka first state in India to grant menstrual leave across all sectors

Bengaluru: Karnataka has become the first state in India to introduce 12 annual menstrual leaves for women employees across both government and private sectors. The state cabinet on Thursday approved one day of paid menstrual leave per month for women working in government offices, garment factories, multinational companies, IT firms, and other private organisations.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad said the decision marks a major step toward ensuring women’s health and workplace inclusivity. “We have approved menstrual leaves for women. It is the most progressive new law that we have brought. Women can take as many as 12 sanctioned leaves in a year, once a month or all at once, whatever they choose as per their menstrual cycle,” he said.

Lad noted that the initiative will be implemented uniformly across all sectors. “We are not sure how it has been implemented in other states, but in Karnataka we are committed to implementation. It will be applicable across all sectors — both government and private,” he added. Calling it “a feather in the cap of a progressive government”, the minister said the policy reflects the administration’s commitment to women’s welfare. The move positions Karnataka ahead of other states such as Bihar and Odisha, where 12 days of menstrual leave are offered only to state government employees. Kerala, meanwhile, grants two days of menstrual leave to female trainees at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).