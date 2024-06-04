Karnataka election results 2024: Prajwal Revanna trailing in Hassan

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse, saw an initial lead in the early vote count before falling behind in the Hassan Lok Sabha segment on June 4. Revanna, 33, the grandson of JD(S) patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda, contested as the NDA candidate. Following the emergence of these serious allegations after the April 26 polling in Hassan, the JD(S) suspended Revanna. He is currently in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the charges.