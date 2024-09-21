Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna remanded to 14 days judicial custody

Bengaluru: A special court here on Saturday remanded to 14 days judicial custody Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna, arrested in connection with a case of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Munirathna was produced before the court a day after his arrest from where he was sent to the central jail at Parappana Agrahara in the city. The MLA was booked along with six others in the case following the complaint of a 40-year-old woman who alleged that the incident took place at a private resort within the Kaggalipura police station’s jurisdiction, police said. Munirathna's arrest comes a day after a special court for people’s representatives granted conditional bail to the legislator who was arrested on various charges, including using casteist slurs.

The court had, after hearing arguments on his bail plea, allowed his application on the condition of furnishing a Rs two lakh bond and two sureties, and issued specific instructions prohibiting him from tampering with evidence or obstructing the investigation. The 60-year-old was arrested soon after he stepped out of Parappana Agrahara prison, where he had been lodged for three days in connection with an SC/ST atrocity case.