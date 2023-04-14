Karnataka Assembly Polls: Former deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday met senior Congress leaders, including its state unit President D K Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present.

Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week gave the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.

Savadi, currently a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.