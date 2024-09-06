Kapil secures historic bronze in judo

Paris: In a landmark achievement, Kapil Parmar became India’s first Paralympic medallist in judo, securing a bronze in the men’s 60kg (J1) category on Thursday. The 24-year-old from Madhya Pradesh delivered a commanding performance in his Games debut, defeating Brazil’s Elielton de Oliveira 10-0 in the play-off match, thereby etching his name into the annals of Paralympic history.

Parmar’s victory is a remarkable achievement, considering the adversities he has faced. Visually impaired since a tragic accident at the age of nine, Parmar’s journey to the podium has been fraught with challenges. Electrocuted while fetching water from a village pump, Parmar fell into a coma for six months. Despite these setbacks, his passion for judo remained undiminished. With unwavering determination and support from his coaches Bhagwan Das and Manoj, Parmar transitioned into para-sports, demonstrating resilience and perseverance.

This victory is part of a series of successes for Indian para-athletes at the ongoing Paralympics, where the nation has already achieved its pre-Games target of 25 medals. The medal tally includes five golds, nine silvers, and eleven bronzes.

In another stunning performance, Dharambir shattered the Asian record to clinch gold in the men’s F51 club throw event. The 35-year-old from Sonepat, who had previously won bronze at the World Championships, threw the club to a distance of 34.92m on his fifth attempt, overcoming an initial series of fouls. His achievement was complemented by Pranav Soorma’s silver medal, with a throw of 34.59m. Soorma, who suffered a spinal injury at 16, put in a valiant effort but could not surpass Dharambir’s mark. The bronze medal in the event went to Serbia’s Filip Graovac with a throw of 34.18m.

The F51 club throw event, known for its rigorous demands on athletes with severe movement impairments, saw Indian athletes dominate the podium. Competing from a seated position and relying on their upper body strength, Dharambir and Soorma’s performances highlighted their extraordinary skill and determination.