Kapil Café firing: Delhi Police arrest key plotter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, the alleged mastermind behind the series of firing incidents at Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, owned by comedian Kapil Sharma. His arrest followed an anonymous tip-off received by the Crime Branch.

Sekhon, 28, a resident of Ludhiana, was detained in a coordinated overnight operation on November 24–25 after fleeing Canada when Surrey Police intensified action against his associates. According to investigators, he served as a key strategist

and logistics handler for the Goldy Dhillon gang, which has been linked to extortion, firing incidents and arms trafficking across Canada, the USA and India.

His capture came after actionable intelligence suggested he had returned to Punjab, supported by disclosures from two associates, Mandeep Singh and Dalvinder Kumar, who were earlier arrested in Delhi with eight foreign-made semi-automatic pistols and 84 live cartridges.