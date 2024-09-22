Kanyashree, Rupashree schemes earn Int’l acclaim from UNICEF

Kolkata: The Bengal government’s social welfare schemes — ‘Kanyashree’ & ‘Rupashree’ have gained international acclaim from UNICEF for empowering women across the state. The Kanyashree scheme, already a recipient of the United Nations Public Service Award, along with the Rupashree scheme aimed at empowering young women, have been praised by UNICEF officials for their significant positive impact on society. ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Rupashree’ schemes have been “key drivers for the social upliftment”, UNICEF officials pointed out. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Saturday took to social media to celebrate the significant international recognition.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress posted: “Bengal comes out on top yet again! First, Kanyashree received the prestigious UN Public Service Award. And now, the state’s social welfare schemes, brainchild of Smt. @MamataOfficial, have earned high praise from UNICEF. With visionary initiatives like Kanyashree and Rupashree, #BengalShowsTheWay, setting new benchmarks every day!” At a conclave organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Friday, UNICEF Field Office Chief Monjur Hossain reportedly stated that these welfare programmes have been “key drivers for the social upliftment” of the state. Trinamool Congress’ women wing President and Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya highlighted how women are celebrated in Bengal.

“The Kanyashree and Rupashree schemes have been lauded by UNICEF now! What can be greater than this? CM Mamata Banerjee is showing the way to the whole world. She has shown how women can be given a stage for success everywhere,” Bhattacharya said. These social schemes, the brainchild of the Chief Minister, aimed at promoting the welfare of women and girls, have set new benchmarks in social development. Kanyashree, which provides financial support to girls to continue their education, has transformed the lives of millions, becoming a model for other states and even countries, claimed Trinamool leaders.

The Rupashree scheme further extends support to underprivileged families by offering financial assistance for the marriage of young women, reducing the economic burden on parents. Emphasising how the recognition from UNICEF highlights state government’s consistent efforts to uplift Bengal’s women, state women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja said: “The UNICEF has appreciated Kanyashree and Rupashree, the creation of Mamata Banerjee, stating how these schemes have strengthened the way to empower women.”