'Kantara' actor Kishore Kumar G says Twitter suspended his account due to 'hacking'

"Kantara" actor Kishore Kumar G has said Twitter suspended his account due to "hacking" and not because of his posts, and that the microblogging site has promised necessary action.

The actor took to his unverified Instagram handle to clear "misconceptions" over why his Twitter page was suspended. "Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules," is the message displayed if a user were to search for his handle '@actorkishore'.

The 48-year-old also attached a screenshot of an email from Twitter confirming they had received his request to change his email ID.

According to Kishore, his Twitter account was hacked on December 20, 2022.

"Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts.

"I have come to know that it was because of hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action," he wrote on his Instagram page, which has almost 44,000 followers, on Wednesday evening.

Twitter said in an email, "Once we receive your confirmation, we'll review the information you provided and will respond as soon as possible." The platform eventually changed Kishore's email information, as per the screenshot.

In the mail, the microblogging site reiterated that it suspends accounts for "violations of the Twitter Rules or Terms of Service".

"Additionally, repeat violations may result in permanent account suspension," it added.

Kishore, whose credits include web series such as "She" and "The Family Man" season one, played the role of upright forest officer Muralidhar in last year's hit Kannada film "Kantara".

The actor, known for being outspoken and sharing his views on social media, is also active on Facebook where he has 66,000 followers. This account is unverified too.