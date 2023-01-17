Kanjhawala accident: Murder charges slapped against 6 accused

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has slapped murder charges against six people accused in the Kanjhawala accident in which a woman was killed after being dragged by a car, officials said on Tuesday.



Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), they said.

A murder charge may attract death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

"In the Sultanpuri incident, after collection of physical, oral, forensic and other scientific evidence, the police has added section 302 IPC in place of section 304 IPC.

"Further investigation in the case is in progress," Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and order) said.

The move comes a day after the Delhi Police told a sessions court that it will invoke section 302 of the Indian Penal Code in the case.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said the police has moved Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT) for early grant of compensation to victim's family.

After examination of facts and circumstances, a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said.

During further investigation, section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) were also added in the case on the same day the incident was reported, he said.

"The purpose of inducting section 304A IPC was to also ensure maximum benefit to the victim's family from the MACT since the victim was the only bread earner for the family.

"First Accident Report (FAR) was sent to MACT. Accident Claim Form No.54 has also been filled up. Delhi Police has been filling the compensation claim in the MACT, with best effort in order to get maximum amount as compensation for the deceased's family members so that the survivors are taken care of," the DCP said.

On Friday, police suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which the 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The move was initiated a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the new year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2.

Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh, who was arrested four days later. Another accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day.

Anjali's parents and relatives had also staged a protest outside the Sultanpuri police station demanding justice for their daughter.

They had demanded that section 302 should be added to the FIR, alleging that the accused continued driving the car despite knowing that the woman was beneath their car.