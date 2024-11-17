Kailash Gahlot resigns as Delhi Transport minister, quits AAP

New Delhi :In a setback to the AAP, its senior leader and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party on Sunday.

In his resignation letter, Gahlot, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), cited recent controversies facing the party and unfulfilled promises.

In his letter to Chief Minister Atishi, Gahlot, the MLA from Najafgarh, tendered his resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect.

In a separate letter to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, which was shared on X, Gahlot also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Gahlot claimed the party was facing "embarrassing and awkward" controversies like "Sheshmahal", a reference to Kejriwal's former residence.

He alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the people, the AAP was busy fighting for its own agenda which has crippled delivery of basic services in Delhi.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the setback and the issues raised by Gahlot.