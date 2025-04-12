Justice Varma to get security cover at Delhi residence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered the Delhi Police to continue providing security to Justice Yashwant Varma, who was recently transferred to the Allahabad High Court following the recovery of cash stashed in sacks from his Delhi residence following a fire on March 14.

In a letter to Delhi Police sent on April 5, the Deputy Registrar (Project and Planning) S P Gupta said, “I am directed to inform you that Hon’ble Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge of this court, consequent upon transfer/repatriation to Allahabad High Court is retaining the official bungalow…As desired by his Lordship the deployment of CRPF security staff be continued in his official bungalow till the bungalow is retained. You are, therefore, requested to do the needful on top priority basis under intimation to this court.”

According to Delhi Police, the request is under consideration. As per the ‘Yellow Book’ of the MHA, which contains guidelines regarding security arrangements for VIPs and VVIPs, security should be withdrawn a month after the transfer from the current post.