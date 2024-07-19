Justice knows no bias, even weak may prevail over strong through its aid: SC

New Delh: Justice knows no bias and even the weak may prevail over the strong with its help, the Supreme Court said on Friday while dealing with a land dispute.



The apex court said the power structures of our society are such that those that are weak often find themselves exploited and oppressed by those who wield greater power.

"Land ownership is one such arena where we see the swords of powerplay being sharpened with continued fraud, deceit, and greed," a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said.

The top court's observations came in a matter related to a piece of land in Thane district of Maharashtra.

"Justice knows no bias and thus, through its aid, even the weak may prevail over the strong," it said.

"While we shall deal with the facts of the present case in detail later, it is a classic example of continued suffering faced by the common man owing to mala fide intentions of the vendors who try to gain double benefits, either by arm-twisting or through manipulation of the legal processes," the apex court said.

Sometimes, it said, the misery of the litigant is deepened when such travesty of justice is prolonged for decades and, in cases like these, the law comes to the aid of the weak.

"While adjudicating such cases, it is not just the lives and the properties of the people that we are dealing with, but also their trust in the legal system. In cases like the one before us, it is not for us to just mechanically analyse the contentious transactions but to also ensure that injustice is remedied and nobody is benefited by their own wrongs," the bench added.