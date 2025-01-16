Justice K Vinod Chandran sworn in as SC judge, apex court strength now 33

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered oath of office to Patna High Court Chief Justice K Vinod Chandran as a judge of the Supreme Court. With the swearing-in of Justice Chandran, the working strength of the apex court has risen to 33 against the sanctioned 34 judges, including the CJI. On January 13, the Centre had cleared the proposal of the apex court collegium recommending Justice Chandran as judge of the Supreme Court.

The five-judge collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, in a meeting held on January 7, recommended the name of Justice Chandran, who was appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court on November 8, 2011. Justice Chandran was elevated as the Patna High Court Chief Justice on March 29, 2023.