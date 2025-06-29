Justice denied to terror victims for decades: J-K LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said justice was denied to victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for decades before 2019.

Sinha made these comments after meeting the family members of some of the Kashmiri civilians who were killed by terrorists since the eruption of militancy in 1990.

"Today met family members of Kashmiri Civilians who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists. For decades, they were marginalised & their voices were not heard. Justice was denied. Their pain was ignored, their stories untold, and the truth deliberately suppressed," Sinha said in a series of posts on his official X handle.

He said hundreds of families have now gained strength and support to say that their loved ones were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

"It's shocking, before 2019 terrorists' funeral processions were allowed while thousands of common Kashmiris killed by terrorists, remained forgotten & unacknowledged," he said.

Sinha said the Centre is committed to ensure justice for the victims of terror.

"GoI is committed to bring voices of victims to the forefront & ensure justice. I know, for years truth was buried under pressure of terror ecosystem. Now, the families are exposing Pakistan & their supporters inside Kashmir," he added.

The LG said he has asked the family members of terror victims, who are entitled to government jobs, to submit their cases to concerned district development commissioner.

"Assured them speedy process of appointment within a month. Assured financial assistance and hand-holding to family members who want to start their own business venture.

"In cases where FIRs were not registered, directions will be given to register FIRs in those cases. Action will also be taken to free the land and property of terror victims' families encroached by terrorist sympathisers or separatist elements," Sinha added.