Justice Bushan R Gavai sworn in as new Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was on Wednesday sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. He was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65 years. Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23. Justice Gavai took the oath of affirmation in Hindi.