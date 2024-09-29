Junior Docs’ Front threatens to resume strike over security concerns

Kolkata: The Junior Doctors’ Front issued a warning late Saturday evening, threatening to resume their strike on Monday afternoon, citing unaddressed concerns over security and safety in government hospitals. The decision came in the wake of some doctors, nurses and health workers being allegedly attacked at Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital in Kamarhati on Friday night after the death of a patient. The junior doctors stated that they are awaiting the Supreme Court’s next hearing and the state government’s response to the Apex Court concerning security issues in hospitals.

Following the hearing on Monday, they will make a final decision regarding their cease-work call. The junior doctors recently called off their 41-day strike after the state government accepted all their demands. Security arrangements are being carried out at all the hospitals, as the health officials have claimed.