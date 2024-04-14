'Jumla patra': AAP on BJP's LS poll manifesto

The AAP on Sunday termed the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto a "jumla patra" and said the document has no mention of the promises made by the Centre in the last 10 years.

The "Sankalp Patra" of the saffron party talks about making "one nation, one election" a reality, preparing common electoral rolls, abolishing waiting lists for train travel, expansion of 5G networks and organising Ramayan festivals the world over.

Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi said the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but a "jumla patra (document of rhetoric)".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs every year to the youngsters of the country, but the jumla patra has no data on the job creation in the last 10 years," Atishi said.

Youngsters are worried because of unemployment, she said, adding that the price of LPG cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1,200 while the price of diesel has gone up from Rs 55 to Rs 90 per litre.

"Every family is facing difficulties in meeting their expenses. No one will trust the jumla patra released by the BJP," the minister in the Delhi government said.

Modi released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto at the party headquarters here on Sunday. The manifesto has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.