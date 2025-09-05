Judiciary serves as bridge between people and Constitution: CJI B R Gavai

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Friday said judiciary served as a bridge between the aspirations of the people and the ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

Speaking at the Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue 2025 in Kathmandu, CJI Gavai underlined judiciary's task to not only resolve disputes but to also ensure principles of justice, equality, and human dignity were upheld in practice.

"In both countries, the judiciary serves as a bridge between the aspirations of the people and the ideals enshrined in the Constitution. It is tasked not only with resolving disputes but also with ensuring that the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity are upheld in practice," he said.

CJI Gavai said by interpreting the law in light of contemporary challenges, courts could guide the evolution of governance, inspire public trust, and reinforce the idea that democracy was sustained not merely by institutions, but by the values they embodied and exemplified.

He said the judiciary turned both a "guardian and a catalyst", protecting the foundational structures of society while encouraging reforms that strengthen the moral and ethical fabric of the nation.

"This evolving role of the judiciary represents a significant broadening of its traditional function, which was largely understood as the application of black-letter law, that is, the strict interpretation and enforcement of statutory provisions and established legal principles," he said.

The judge went on, "Today, however, the judiciary is increasingly called upon to go beyond mere textual application, engaging with the deeper purposes and consequences of the law. Over the decades, this proactive role has become central to the judiciary's identity."

The Supreme Court's commitment to strengthening democracy and justice, he said, had not been limited to judicial pronouncements alone.

"Equally significant are its efforts on the administrative and institutional fronts, where innovations in court management, case-flow procedures, digital infrastructure, and access-to-justice initiatives reflect a comprehensive vision of a judiciary that is responsive, efficient, and inclusive," he said.

Gavai said the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure in India, with over 95 per cent of villages now having internet access and internet subscribers increasing by nearly 280 pre cent between 2014 and 2024, together with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, had greatly accelerated the use of technology-driven reforms across all sectors, including the judiciary.

The role of the judiciary, both on the judicial and administrative side, has thus evolved to address emerging challenges and to promote access to justice," he said.

Emphasising that in today's globalised world, judiciaries were increasingly interconnected, making it essential for them to learn from one another’s experiences, he said, "Such exchange of knowledge and experiences has become a necessary element for the growth and effectiveness of modern judiciaries."