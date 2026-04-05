Judicial infrastructure not optional but essential: CJI Surya Kant

Hyderabad: State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional but essential, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for Telangana High Court Zone II—which includes residential buildings for judges and the Chief Justice—Justice Kant said that when the judiciary and the executive align in purpose, the Constitution truly comes alive.

“The momentum across the country gives me great confidence. In the past few months alone, I have had the privilege of laying foundation stones for judicial court complexes in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and now Telangana,” he said.

“State governments across the political spectrum recognise that strengthening judicial infrastructure is not optional, but extremely essential,” he added.

He further said the Constitution makers firmly believed in the principle of access to justice and, therefore, made it a constitutional obligation to establish a High Court for every state.

“I have always viewed this not just as a legal requirement, but as a solemn commitment by the Republic,” Justice Kant said.

Referring to the existing High Court building, he said that while it is historic and monumental, it has undoubtedly fallen short of meeting present-day requirements.

“Therefore, creating infrastructure that caters to the needs of the next hundred years, as rightly pointed out by the Chief Minister (Revanth Reddy), is not just a goal—it is a mandate,” he said.

Referring to the proposed facilities in the new High Court complexes, Justice Kant said they would include multi-storeyed parking, chambers and offices for lawyers, bar rooms, and residential facilities for judges and the Chief Justice.

“The judiciary here will operate on its own terms. That is what institutional self-sufficiency looks like when you translate it from theory into brick and mortar,” the CJI said.

“A judiciary that ceases to learn will stop evolving,” he added.

After viewing the conceptual drawings and models, Justice Kant said the proposed 100-acre High Court complex would be among the best in the country.

He also said that during his discussions with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he was assured that the entire High Court complex, including residential and other infrastructure, would be completed within two years.

“I congratulate the state government for this level of commitment,” he said.

The Telangana government had earlier allotted 100 acres for the new High Court complex, which is planned in two phases, and accorded administrative sanction of Rs 2,583 crore for its construction.

The foundation stone for Zone I of the Judicial Court Complex was laid on March 27, 2024, and construction is already underway.

Zone I comprises the main court complex and office buildings, while Zone II will house residential bungalows, ancillary structures, and a central record room, spanning approximately 60 acres.

Supreme Court judges P S Narasimha, Ujjal Bhuyan, S V Bhatti, Alok Aradhe, and Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh also addressed the gathering.