Judicial Commission launches probe into violence in Sambhal

Sambhal: A three-member judicial commission, tasked with investigating the violence that erupted during the court-ordered survey of Jama Masjid on November 24, visited the affected areas on Sunday. The violence claimed five lives and injured 19 police personnel.

“The investigation will delve deeply into all aspects of the violence to ensure justice,” said commission member and former DGP AK Jain. He added that the probe would continue for two months to ascertain the root causes of the unrest.

The commission began its inspection at Jama Masjid, where it examined the premises, both inside and outside, for about three minutes. Superintendent of Police Krishna Vishnoi briefed the team, explaining that the dispute over the survey spiraled into chaos when a crowd near the mosque resorted to stone-pelting. “The situation quickly escalated, leading to widespread violence,” Vishnoi said.

During the unrest, several vehicles were torched, and police teams were attacked. The commission scrutinized the mosque’s interior, identified key spots linked to the violence, and interacted with local residents and shopkeepers. A shopkeeper recalled, “As soon as the stone-pelting began, we shut our shops and ran for safety.”

Following the inspection at Jama Masjid, the commission proceeded to Nakhasa Chauraha, another hotspot of violence. The team studied the area and gathered further inputs. SP Vishnoi detailed the administration’s efforts to control the situation and identified houses from where stones were allegedly thrown. Earlier, on Saturday, the commission members met senior officials, including Moradabad Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, DIG Muniraj G, and SSP Satpal Antil, at the Moradabad Circuit House. The officials provided a comprehensive briefing on the incident and its aftermath.

The violence has triggered a political storm, with opposition parties, including the Congress and Samajwadi Party, accusing the administration of failing to maintain law and order. “This incident is a reflection of the government’s inability to handle sensitive issues,” said a Samajwadi Party leader. The matter also led to heated debates in Parliament.

The judicial commission is expected to submit its findings within two months, which could play a crucial role in restoring public confidence and communal harmony in the region.

Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has submitted a response in court concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque designated as a protected heritage structure since 1920. The ASI is seeking control and management of the site, citing resistance from the mosque’s management committee and locals during surveys.

ASI’s lawyer, Vishnu Sharma, referred to a 2018 incident where the mosque’s committee installed steel railings on its steps without authorisation, leading to an FIR. The agency emphasized that any modifications to the structure must have its approval, arguing that unauthorized changes are unlawful.

The ASI also underscored the mosque’s heritage status, stating public access should align with its regulations. Sharma reiterated that the agency’s oversight is crucial to preserving the monument’s integrity.

The court, which had earlier permitted a survey of the site, is expected to deliberate on the ASI’s submission soon.