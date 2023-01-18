JP Nadda to continue as BJP nat’l president till June 2024

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s tenure as party chief has been extended till June next year. Hence, the saffron party will contest the general elections, scheduled in 2024, under the leadership of Nadda, former president and Union Home minister Amit Shah informed on Tuesday.



On the last day of the national executive meeting here in the national Capital, Shah addressed a press conference at the NDMC Convention Centre and mentioned: “The BJP national executive unanimously decided to extend party president JP Nadda’s term till June 2024.” Nadda’s extension was proposed by Defence minister Rajnath Singh, a former party president, and the executive unanimously endorsed it, the Home minister told. “We are confident that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Nadda, the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019,” he added.

Earlier, BJP’s parliamentary board has already approved the extension of Nadda’s term as the party president.

The minister further lauded Nadda’s leadership, saying he connected the party organisation with the service of people during the pandemic across the country. “During the pandemic, our party has done a lot of significant work under Naddaji’s leadership; be it about providing food and ration to the poor or taking people to hospitals for check-ups and treatment,” Shah told the media persons.

He also asserted that “amongst all the political parties in the country, it’s only the BJP which truly works to further the democracy. The BJP is the most democratically run party among all the political parties in the country. From the establishment of Jansangh till today, the elections in BJP from the booth to the national president have always been following the party constitution on time.” As per the BJP constitution, a party president can get two consecutive terms of three years each. There is also a provision that after the organisational elections are held in at least 50 per cent of the state units, the process of election of the national president can start.

“The party won many state assembly polls under Naddaji. It won 73 assembly by-polls out of 120 held during his tenure. It was under his leadership that the BJP performed well in Bihar and again formed the government in Maharashtra and Haryana,” Shah mentioned.

Moreover, the Home minister added that BJP won the assembly polls in Assam, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during Nadda’s tenure as the party president, and it also formed the government on its own for the first time in Goa.

Talking about the recent victory in the Gujarat assembly polls, Shah said: “Under Naddaji’s leadership, the BJP organisation converted ‘Modi’s magical leadership’ into votes and the party registered a record-breaking victory by claiming 156 assembly seats.”

However, there was a haze over whether Nadda will continue his party presidentship after the BJP’s defeat in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls, but the party is now poised to face the next Lok Sabha elections with him at the helm.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur also congratulated Nadda and said: “BJP has set new records under the exemplary efficiency, strategy and leadership of respected Nadda ji. This is the reason why today the BJP family wants to move forward under his guidance. Best wishes to him for the upcoming tenure on behalf of all the workers of Devbhoomi.” Nadda had become the BJP president on January 20, 2020, for a term of three years.