Joyride: GST cuts drive car prices down, buyer savings ahead

New Delhi: Leading automakers Mahindra & Mahindra, Renault India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday announced significant price cuts across their passenger vehicle line-ups to pass on the benefits of the revamped GST rates to customers.

The move follows the 56th GST Council meeting earlier this week, which rationalised the tax structure by capping slabs at 5 per cent and 18 per cent, effective September 22, 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra said revised prices are effective from September 6 and will be updated across dealerships and online platforms.

The company has reduced price of Bolero/Neo range by Rs 1.27 lakh, XUV3XO (petrol) by Rs 1.4 lakh, XUV3XO (diesel) by Rs 1.56 lakh, THAR 2WD (diesel) by Rs 1.35 lakh, THAR 4WD (diesel) by Rs 1.01 lakh and Scorpio Classic by Rs 1.01 lakh. Similarly, prices of Scorpio-N is reduced by Rs 1.45 lakh, Thar Roxx by Rs 1.33 lakh and XUV700 by Rs 1.43 lakh.

Renault India announced reductions of up to Rs 96,395 across its range, with the Kwid, Triber and Kiger becoming more affordable. The new pricing, effective from September 22, coincides with Navratri, though bookings at the reduced rates have opened. “Passing on the full GST 2.0 benefit is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers,” said Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle. Price of entry-level Kwid will come down by up to Rs 55,095, Triber by Rs 80,195 and Kiger by up to Rs 96,395, the automaker said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, meanwhile, announced the steepest cuts — up to Rs 3.49 lakh — on models such as the Fortuner, Legender, Hilux, Camry and Vellfire. “As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits,” said TKM Vice President Varinder Wadhwa. Price of Glanza hatchback is expected to come down by up to Rs 85,300, Taisor by Rs 1.11 lakh, Rumion by Rs 48,700, Hyryder by Rs 65,400, Crysta by Rs 1.8 lakh, Hycross by Rs 1.15 lakh and Fortuner by Rs 3.49 lakh.

Similarly, Legender price is expected to reduce by Rs 3.34 lakh, Hilux by Rs 2.52 lakh, Camry by Rs 1.01 lakh and Vellfire by Rs 2.78 lakh, TKM said.

On Friday, Tata Motors also announced a price cut between Rs 65,000 and Rs 1.45 lakh on its passenger vehicles, effective September 22, to pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction to customers.

Under the revised GST structure, petrol, LPG and CNG vehicles of less than 1,200 cc and not more than 4,000 mm length and diesel vehicles of up to 1,500 cc and 4,000 mm length would move to the 18 per cent slab from the current 28 per cent.

Motorcycles up to 350 cc would be taxed at a lower GST of 18 per cent against 28 per cent currently.

All automobiles above 1,200 cc and longer than 4,000 mm as well as motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will be charged with a 40 per cent levy. Small hybrid cars will also benefit, while EVs will continue to be charged at 5 per cent.