Journalist Siddique Kappan Gets Bail After Two Years In Up Jail

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Live Law reported.

He had already got bail in the terror case — filed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related laws — from the Supreme Court in September, but remained in jail in Lucknow as he'd got no relief so far in the related case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in 2021.

Kappan had moved the High Court after a Lucknow court denied him bail.

This order paves the way for his release, three months after the Supreme Court had granted him bail in all other cases registered against him on September 9.

(Inputs from agencies)



