Journalist shot dead in Bihar

Araria/Patna: A journalist was shot dead by unidentified people in Araria district of Bihar early on Friday.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village.

“The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav’s house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,” the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot, where the district police chief and the SHO of Raniganj, the police station concerned, rushed upon hearing the news.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway. Forensic experts and the dog squad have been called in. The deceased was said to be involved in an old dispute with a neighbour. All angles are being probed into,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, the Superintendent of Police for Araria.

When journalists approached Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna with queries about the incident, he said, “I felt really sad and immediately asked officials concerned to look into the incident”.

“The matter is being probed and the culprits will be brought to book,” asserted the CM.

However, the Opposition lashed out at the government and claimed the incident showed “democracy is in danger in Bihar”.