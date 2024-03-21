JNUSU elections: Presidential debate draws 1,500 attendees, students express concern

Following a four-year hiatus, the JNUSU elections drew a noteworthy crowd of over 1,500 attendees for the presidential debate held on Wednesday.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Shewta Raj, former Convenor of SLL&CS-JNUSU and current Secretary of AICCTU-Delhi, emphasised the historic importance of the JNU presidential debate, highlighting the evolution of campus politics over time.

Echoing this sentiment activists from various political backgrounds stressed that recordings of these debates serve as valuable educational resources for political aspirants, serving as models for learning and emulation. Despite these positive reflections, divergent viewpoints arose among students present on the ground, with some criticising the debate’s execution due to alleged poor conduct.

Notably, a student from the PwD category expressed concerns to Millennium Post regarding the campus’s lack of accessibility. They outlined the challenges faced during events like the presidential debate and GBM, despite the existence of a designated section for disabled students. The rough terrain, strewn with rocks, presents obstacles that make it difficult for them to reach the venue and participate fully in the proceedings.

Khushbu, a second-year Ph.D. student at JNU’s Center for Political Studies, shed light on the prominent presence of ABVP on campus, indicating their dominance despite minimal substantive engagement in academic discussions.

Various students interviewed by Millennium Post expressed concerns about disruptive elements, noting instances where some external groups brought drums, overshadowing speakers’ voices amidst the campaign buzz.

The Election Commission also weighed in, condemning derogatory remarks made by certain candidates during the Q&A session.

As the election fervor intensifies, the stage is set for the final showdown on March 22, with eagerly anticipated

results set for announcement on March 24.