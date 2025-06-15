JNU, Ashoka Univ top IIRF rankings

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Ashoka University have emerged as the top-ranked institutions in the government and private categories, respectively, in the latest IIRF University Ranking 2025. JNU’s continued dominance reinforces its status as a hub of intellectual excellence, while Ashoka University has cemented its position at the pinnacle of new-age liberal arts education. In the Central university category, JNU is followed by the Delhi University (DU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), both maintaining their second and third positions, respectively. The rankings mark a significant first: The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has found a place in the top 10, jumping from the 49th position in 2024. Similarly, the University of Hyderabad moved up one spot to claim fifth place, further showcasing the rise of research-focused public institutions.

Among deemed universities, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, continues to reign, followed by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and Homi Bhabha National Institute, both known for their stellar contributions to scientific and agricultural research. A remarkable leap came from NERIST Itanagar, which climbed 82 positions to break into the top 10 list. In the private university category, Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DAIICT) and Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara University round off the top three, the latter having moved up from fifth position last year. Azim Premji University also made gains, rising from seventh to fourth place. The IIRF rankings span three broad categories — Government, Deemed, and Private — and delve into 17 academic sub-domains, offering detailed guidance for students, parents, and educators alike.