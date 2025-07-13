MillenniumPost
JMM's official X handle hacked by anti-social elements: Soren

BY PTI13 July 2025 11:25 AM IST
Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s official X handle has been hacked by “anti-social elements”, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday.

Soren is currently in Delhi in connection with his father and JMM founder Shibu Soren's treatment.

"JMM's official X handle @JMM Jharkhand has been hacked by anti-social elements," Soren said in a post on the social media platform.

"Take congnisance, investigate the matter and take immediate action," the CM said, directing the Jharkhand Police to initiate measures.

