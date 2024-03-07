J&K touching new heights of development, breathing freely after Article 370 abrogation: PM Modi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development and breathing freely after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.



Addressing a public rally, Modi also accused the Congress of misguiding not only the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but the entire nation on Article 370 for a long time.

The prime minister extended his "advance wishes" for the upcoming pious month of Ramzan and Maha Shivratri, which falls on Friday.

"Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development after the abrogation of Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development today because it is breathing freely," Modi said at the rally at the Bakshi stadium.

This was the prime minister's first visit to Kashmir since the BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had given a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into Union territories on August 5, 2019.

After inaugurating several development projects, Modi said he was "elated to be among the wonderful people of Srinagar".

"The development projects being dedicated today will boost the development of Jammu and Kashmir. A developed Jammu and Kashmir is the priority for a developed India," he said.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, the prime minister said the path to building a developed Jammu and Kashmir will emerge from tourism possibilities and empowerment of farmers.