J&K: Terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi; nine dead, 33 injured

Jammu: Nine people were killed and 33 injured when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening. The assailants opened fire on the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a gorge, according to a senior police officer.

The attack occurred while the bus was travelling from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area. The 53-seater bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge following the gunfire around 6:15 pm.

“An unfortunate incident occurred where terrorists ambushed and fired upon the bus travelling from Shiv Khori to Katra. The driver lost control, causing the bus to fall into the gorge,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma at the scene.

The rescue operation has been completed, with nine people confirmed dead and 33 injured. The injured have been transported to various hospitals. “The identities of the deceased are not yet confirmed, but preliminary reports indicate they are from Uttar Pradesh,” Sharma added.

Sharma noted that security around the Shiv Khori temple has been heightened with regular patrols in the surrounding areas. “We have also initiated firing practice for the Village Defence Guards and heightened alertness,” she stated.

This attack represents a significant increase in violence in the Reasi district, which had been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to nearby areas like Rajouri and Poonch.

Locals quickly rushed to the scene to assist the victims. Eyewitnesses recounted the horrific attack, with one survivor describing how the bus was hit by 25 to 30 shots before it plunged into the gorge. Another witness saw a masked attacker in a red muffler firing at the bus. The injured pilgrims were taken to Teryath Hospital for treatment.

“We were supposed to leave at 4 pm but the bus departed around 5:30 pm and suddenly came under fire,” said an injured pilgrim from Banaras at Teryath hospital.

A Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson confirmed that the bus, carrying yatris from Shiv Khori to Katra, was targeted by terrorists using firearms at about 6:10 PM in the Pouni area of Reasi district, near the Rajouri district border.

The driver was hit and lost control, causing the bus to slide into the gorge.

“With the help of local villagers, police evacuated all passengers by 8:10 pm. SP Reasi supervised the evacuation and sent the injured to various hospitals. The 33 injured have been referred to hospitals in Reasi, CHC Teryath, and GMC in Jammu,” the spokesperson added.

A joint temporary operations headquarters was established at the site by the Police, Army, and CRPF, launching a multidimensional operation to capture the attackers. Deputy Commissioner Reasi Vishesh Paul Mahajan also arrived to coordinate the rescue and search efforts.

Security forces from Reasi and neighboring Rajouri district were mobilized for a comprehensive search to locate and eliminate the terrorists responsible for the attack.

The incident highlights the ongoing threat from Pakistan-based terrorist elements seeking to incite unrest and revive militancy in the Jammu region.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) strongly condemned the attack and demanded stringent action against terror groups, calling for a complete cleansing of the region from terrorist activities.

This is the second attack on a pilgrim bus in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three decades.

In July 2017, terrorists fired upon a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir’s Anantnag district, resulting in the deaths of seven pilgrims and injuries to 19 others.