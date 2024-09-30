J&K Police appoints Army officer as SSP (T&S Operations)

New Delhi: In a momentous milestone, the Jammu and Kashmir Police recently appointed Colonel Vikrant Prasher of the Army's Para unit as Senior Superintendent of Police (Training and Special Operations) in the Union Territory. Colonel Prasher, formerly assigned to the Army's High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg, Kashmir, will serve on a two-year deputation.



The appointment comes at a time when the Union Territory is grappling with ongoing anti-militant operations and a rising pattern of terrorist attacks. Officers have noted that the nature of these attacks has evolved, with militants employing advanced technology and sophisticated training, making them harder to identify and combat. The decision to bring in an Army officer with specialised high-altitude warfare training is seen as a strategic move to address these challenges.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, as the first line of defence in local security and intelligence operations, require specialised skills and knowledge to effectively counter these threats. Colonel Prasher’s expertise in high-altitude warfare and his experience at the Army’s High Altitude Warfare School make him a valuable addition to the police force.

The Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir issued the order appointing Colonel Prasher as SSP (Training and Special Operations) with immediate effect. This move marks a rare instance where a serving Army officer has been deputed to the J&K police, highlighting the unique challenges faced by the region.

Meanwhile, the decision sparked political controversy, as former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti questioned the appointment on social media, asking under what special authority the local administration made such an unusual appointment. Her query underscores the sensitivity and complexity of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army has already initiated joint training for over 1,100 probationary police officers to enhance operational coordination between the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier this year. The training, which includes probationary deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) and sub-inspectors (SIs), is being conducted at the White Knight Corps Battle School in the Bhalra area of Doda district.

This joint training aims to increase synergy, interoperability, and understanding between the two forces. It is part of a broader effort to foster peace and enhance security in the region. Officials emphasised the importance of these training activities in strengthening the bond between the Army and the police, ensuring a more coordinated and effective response to the challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir.