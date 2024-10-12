J&K: NC-led block stakes claim to form govt

Srinagar: The National Conference (NC)-led alliance staked claim to form Jammu and Kashmir’s first government as a Union Territory on Tuesday, marking a significant political development. Omar Abdullah, the chief minister-designate, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, including the Congress, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Independents.

The NC won 42 out of 90 seats in the recent elections, while Congress secured six. With support from other parties, the alliance holds a majority in the 95-member assembly. Abdullah is expected to take the oath on Wednesday, though administrative procedures may delay the process.

This government formation comes after Jammu and Kashmir’s reorganization into two union territories in 2019, following the revocation of Article 370. Abdullah, who served as chief minister from 2009 to 2014, expressed confidence in the new coalition and its potential to bring development across the region.