J&K lecturer, suspended after Article 370 argument in top court, reinstated

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday revoked the suspension of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a senior political science lecturer at a government school in Srinagar, who was removed after his appearance before the Supreme Court over the abrogation of Article 370. Before the court, Bhat, who also holds a law degree, had argued against the 2019 move that took away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories.

Soon after, the Jammu and Kashmir Education department suspended him citing the violations of the civil service regulations, government employees conduct rules and leave rules.

A few weeks back, the Supreme Court had asked Attorney General R Venkata Ramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to look into the suspension.