J&K: Four soldiers die as Army vehicle plunges into gorge

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, four Army personnel died and another was injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, the second such tragedy in less than two weeks.

The accident occurred near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district where the soldiers were on duty, officials said.

The region had received snowfall on Thursday and there were foggy conditions on Saturday.

The Army said that “while performing duty in Bandipora District, a vehicle of Indian Army skid and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions”.

“Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour,” the army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

“Tragically three bravehearts lost their lives in the unfortunate accident. Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” it said and later added that “one more braveheart succumbed to the injuries”.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid tributes to the soldiers.Kharge urged authorities to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents due to inclement weather conditions.

On December 24, five soldiers were killed and as many injured when an Army vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down a 300-ft deep gorge in Poonch.

The accident had occurred in the Gharoa area when a convoy of six vehicles was en route from Nilam Headquarters to Balnoi Ghora Post.

“Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured” the Lieutenant Governor said in a condolence message. Chief Minister Abdullah extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families, offering his prayers for strength and solace during this difficult time.

“We salute their selfless service to the nation. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of our bravehearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured soldiers and we wish them a complete and speedy recovery,” Kharge said in a post on X.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also referred to the Poonch incident.

“We urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to avoid such accidents due to inclement weather conditions and take adequate safety measures in the future,” he said.

“I pay tributes to the martyred soldiers and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. My deep condolences to the bereaved families,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari also condoled the loss of lives.