J&K: Around 30 killed in terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam

New Delhi: A brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday claimed the lives of at least 30 people, including tourists and locals, and left many others grievously injured. The assault, which took place in the scenic Baisaran area of Anantnag district, is the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Among the deceased are two foreign nationals — one each from the UAE and Nepal — and two local residents. Officials from the Navy and Intelligence Bureau are also among the dead.

The attack occurred in Baisaran, a meadowland often referred to as “mini Switzerland” for its picturesque landscape and popular appeal among visitors. According to eyewitnesses and local officials, armed terrorists stormed the area and opened fire on a group of tourists gathered above the famous Betaab Valley. The suddenness and brutality of the attack sent the region into shock. One female tourist, in a distress call to the police control room, recounted the horrifying moment the gunfire began. Her husband was severely injured, she said, and others were struck as they picnicked, rode ponies, or lounged near food stalls.

Within hours, The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror group believed to be a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, raising alarms across the country. Officials suspect the attackers may have crossed over from Kishtwar in Jammu and infiltrated Baisaran via Kokernag in South Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, strongly condemned the attack. “I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he said on social media. In a follow-up statement, he vowed justice: “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice... they will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who briefed the Prime Minister, immediately left for Srinagar and took stock of the situation upon arrival. He was received at Raj Bhavan and briefed by Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Nalin Prabhat in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka. Shah is likely to visit Pahalgam on Wednesday and has assured that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.

The timing of the attack, coinciding with a visit by US Vice President J D Vance and his family, added a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to the already tense situation.

The attack is a stark reminder of the Chittisinghpura massacre, in which 35 Sikhs were killed by terrorists in Chittisinghpura village of Anantnag district on 20 March 2000. The attack happened on the eve of the then US president Bill Clinton’s state visit to India.

In the aftermath of the attack, the injured were initially taken to local medical facilities in Pahalgam and later shifted to the GMC in Anantnag and the 92 Base Hospital at BB Cantt in Srinagar. Helicopters were pressed into service to evacuate victims from the remote site, accessible only on foot or horseback. Local residents also helped carry the injured down on ponies. Army, CRPF and police units swiftly launched a massive anti-terror operation in the region, with forces fanning out in all directions. Emergency control rooms were set up in Anantnag and Srinagar to coordinate rescue and relief.

Eyewitness accounts from the scene painted a chilling picture. Tourists enjoying a peaceful afternoon were caught completely off guard. “My husband was shot in the head while seven others were injured,” said a woman over the phone, pleading for help. Another tourist said the attackers asked names before opening fire. Santosh Jagdale, a 54-year-old businessman from Pune, was reportedly forced to recite an Islamic verse. When he could not, he was shot three times — in the head, behind the ear, and in the back. His daughter, Asavari, said that after her father collapsed, the gunmen shot her uncle multiple times. She, her mother, and another relative were spared and taken by locals and security forces to the Pahalgam Club, where they remained unaware of the fate of their loved ones. The attackers accused them of supporting Prime Minister Modi, she said, before trying to justify their actions by claiming Kashmiri militants do not target innocents.

Tourists from several states were caught in the attack. Among the deceased were people from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. Initial reports suggest that one person from Gujarat, three from Tamil Nadu, and two from Maharashtra are among the injured. Manish Rajan, an Intelligence Bureau official currently posted in Hyderabad, was on vacation with his family when he was shot dead in front of them. Manjunath Rao, a businessman from Shivamogga, Karnataka, was also killed. Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who had married just a week ago, was also killed in the terrorist attack. Narwal, aged 26 years, was posted in Kochi. A native of Haryana, the young officer had married on 16 April.

The attack brought back painful memories of previous assaults in the region. In 2000, over 30 people were killed in an attack on the Amarnath base camp in Pahalgam. A year later, 13 were killed at Sheshnag, and another 11 in a 2002 strike in the area. Last year, a tourist couple from Rajasthan was injured in a firing incident in Yannar, also in Pahalgam.

Candlelight vigils were held across the Valley in towns like Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, and Bandipora. Grief and outrage poured out, with residents expressing a fierce determination not to let terrorism undo the hard-won gains in peace and development. The National Investigation Agency has formally taken over the probe and will investigate the planning and execution of the attack. The Indian Army described the act as cowardly and heart-wrenching, condemning the targeting of innocent civilians.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation not only from across India but also from international quarters. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar voiced his horror at the attack, saying, “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” Local political leaders have also weighed in strongly, with Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone calling the assailants “enemies of the Kashmiri people” intent on sabotaging the Valley’s emerging narrative of peace and hospitality. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, addressing the media, stated that the final death toll was still being ascertained and that this attack was “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among world leaders who condemned the terror attack, expressing solidarity with India.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” he added.

In a communication to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the “brutal crime” has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

He expressed “sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians — citizens of various countries”.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni said she was “deeply saddened” by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the Government, and the entire Indian people. US Vice President JD Vance also condemned the incident, joining the chorus of global voices standing in solidarity with India.