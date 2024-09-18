J&K: 7 districts to vote in 1st phase today

Srinagar/Jammu: After a decade-long gap, the first phase of Assembly elections is set to take place on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first such exercise since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Over 23 lakh eligible voters across seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will cast their ballots for 24 Assembly segments. The elections hold immense significance, representing a return to democratic governance in the region after years of central rule and political turbulence.



The seven districts include three from the Jammu region and four from the Kashmir Valley. In total, 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, are vying for these 24 seats, with fierce competition anticipated in both regions. Prominent candidates from key political parties like the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in the fray.

Among the notable candidates are senior leaders like CPI(M)’s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, seeking a fifth consecutive term from Kulgam, and AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, running for re-election from Dooru. Other high-profile names include NC’s Sakina Itoo from Damhal Hajipora and PDP’s Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri, both contesting from South Kashmir constituencies.

The spotlight, however, remains on Bijbehara and Pulwama, where Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Waheed Para are contesting. In Bijbehara, Iltija Mufti faces a three-way contest against NC’s Bashir Ahmad Veeri and BJP’s Sofi Mohammad Yousuf, while Para, running from Pulwama, contends with former NC colleague Mohammad Khalil Bandh and an Independent, Talat Majid Alie, a former member of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

In Jammu, prominent candidates include former ministers Sajjad Kitchloo and Khalid Najid Suharwardy (NC), Congress’s Vikar Rasool Wani, and Sunil Sharma (BJP). The region also sees Independent candidates like Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, who is contesting after leaving the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). Rebel candidates from both the BJP and NC are adding further intrigue to the races in constituencies like Ramban and Inderwal.

This election is a watershed moment for Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first Assembly polls after the constitutional changes that transformed the region into a Union Territory. The removal of Article 370, which granted special autonomy to the erstwhile state, has led to a significant restructuring of political dynamics. This poll will be an important test for political parties to gauge their influence in this new environment and for the voters, to express their views on these sweeping changes.

The Election Commission has ensured that polling will proceed smoothly, with a massive deployment of resources. According to EC officials, over 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the first phase, comprising 11,76,462 men, 11,51,058 women, and 60 third-gender electors. Importantly, this election will also see the participation of a significant number of youth voters, with 1.23 lakh first-time voters between the ages of 18 and 19, alongside 28,309 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 15,774 elderly voters aged above 85.

Ensuring peaceful and transparent elections in a region that has witnessed sporadic violence and unrest remains a top priority. Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, have established multi-tiered security arrangements across the polling areas. According to V K Birdi, Inspector General of Police for the Kashmir Zone, security forces have been deployed in full strength to ensure that voters can exercise their rights without any fear.

More than 14,000 polling personnel will be deployed across 3,276 polling stations, including 302 in urban areas and 2,974 in rural regions. The Election Commission has put special emphasis on ensuring accessibility for elderly and disabled voters, with numerous provisions to accommodate their participation.

The constituencies going to the polls on Wednesday include Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal.